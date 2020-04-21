18,000 masks donated by Hanes to be distributed in Webster Parish

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Thousands of reusable masks will be distributed to the public in Webster Parish this week, thanks to a donation of 2 million masks to the state by the Hanes clothing company to help fight the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the Webster Police Jury Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, the Louisiana National Guard delivered 18,000 reusable masks from Hanes over the weekend, their allotment based on the parish population.

“This will help stop the spread of the virus by allowing nearly everyone in our parish to wear a mask while out in public,” according to a statement from Webster’s OHSEP.

They say they have partnered with Springhill Medical Center, Minden Medical Center, and Webster Fire District 3 in Doyline to give out masks to the public, starting Wednesday.

One mask per person will be handed out to the public with a photo ID with address on it to verify you are a Webster Parish resident. The first two days of distribution will be reserved for residents 50 years of age and older. After that, the masks will be handed out on a first come first served basis until the supply runs out.

Residents can pick-up their mask from one of the following locations:

Minden Medical Center Citizens can drive through the main entrance of the hospital and someone will hand out your mask so that you do not have to get out of your car. The hours of operation will be from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. Monday – Friday starting Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

Springhill Medical Center Citizens can drive through the drive-thru tent at the Doctors Clinic and someone will hand out your mask so that you do not have to get out of your car. The hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. till 2 p.m. Monday – Friday starting Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

Webster Fire District 3 Citizens can come to Fire Station No. 1 located at 349 Main Street, Doyline, LA, and someone will hand out your mask. The hours of operation will be from 3 p.m. till 7 p.m. Monday – Friday starting Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

The Webster Parish Office of Homeland Security would like to extend a special thanks to these organizations that have offered their assistance in this mass distribution effort for our parish. The Webster Parish Council on Aging also received some masks to distribute via their meals on wheels program to our most vulnerable citizens so they will not have to leave their home during this pandemic.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.