SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Zaila Avant-garde was a special guest Monday at the 20-year celebration of the Southern University Shreveport’s Museum of Art.

She is the first Black American and native Louisianian to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The three-time Guinness world record-holder was honored for her contributions to Black history.

Avant-garde, who is also the Sports Illustrated’s 2021 SportsKid of the year, shared what drives her and why she continues to pursue her passion for sports and spelling.

“Just kind of stick with it. Always make sure you’re love doing what you’re doing,” Avant-garde said. “At any moment, if I had stopped having fun spelling or stopped having fun playing basketball, I could stop and there would be no problem because my parents always taught me to stick with it. But make sure you’re doing something that is fun to you.”

Her stop Monday in Shreveport was a part of a seven-city tour that will end Tuesday at the Southern University Law Center.