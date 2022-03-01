SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 2-alarm fire in the Highland neighborhood has some residents in the area without electricity Tuesday morning and others without a home.

Shreveport firefighters were called to Lee Street just after 3:30 Tuesday Morning. When they arrived they found a garage apartment fully engulfed in flames. The fire was upgraded to a 2nd alarm to help protect surrounding homes.

An adjacent apartment building was damaged after the fire spread to it.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, there were no injuries and all occupants have been accounted for.

Due to the size of the fire, there will be a power outage for 39 surrounding residents for an hour or two.

This is a developing story. We have a crew on the scene and will bring you updates as they become available.