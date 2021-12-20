2 arrested in Caddo Parish underage alcohol sales operation

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Youth Services Division conducted a check for businesses selling alcohol to minors on December 16. Deputies performed compliance checks in 28 local businesses authorized to sell alcohol.

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies arrested two convenience store employees in an underage alcohol sales operation last week in Caddo Parish.

While 26 of the 28 businesses checked were found in compliance with state alcohol laws, the sheriff’s office says employees of two local establishments were arrested. Ayman Jobah, 18, an employee of Triple J Travel Plaza in Keithville, and Melissa Hicks, 53, an employee of Express Mart Valero were both arrested and cited with unlawful sales to a person under 21.

This is the first offense for both individuals. Hicks was also cited for not having an Alcohol Beverage Operator card on file with the Sheriff’s office.