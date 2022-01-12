2 cats dead, 1 injured in early morning Shreveport fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department is on the scene of a fire that broke out early Wednesday morning.

According to Shreveport fire officials, responders received a call about a duplex fire in the 200 block of Lister St around 7:30 a.m. Firefighters put the fire out around 30 minutes after they arrived on the scene. The property was deemed unlivable after the fire was put out.

Four people were living in the duplex and one resident was burned and treated at the scene and was not taken to the hospital. Two cats died in the fire.

The fire started in the laundry room of one of the duplexes but the cause of the fire is still under investigation, officials say.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.