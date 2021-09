SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two children have died and a mother is seriously injured after a crash in Shreveport Friday night.

It happened just after 10 p.m. on Milam Street near the railroad overpass.

A mother and two children were in the car. Police say one of the children died at the scene and the other died on the way to the hospital. The mother was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

It’s not known how the single-vehicle crash happened. Police are investigating.