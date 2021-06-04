2 dead after head-on crash in Claiborne Parish

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A car wreck in Claiborne Parish claimed the lives of two people Thursday evening.

According to Louisiana State Police, 31-year-old Jessie Watts of Minden was driving a 2013 Toyota Camry north on U.S. Highway 79, south of Holly Spring road. 27-year-old Matthew Rushing of Keithville was driving south on the same road. For reasons unknown at this time, Rushing crossed the center lane and hit Watts head-on.

Both individuals received fatal injuries in the accident.

LSP suspect distracted driving to be a factor, but the crash remains under investigation.

