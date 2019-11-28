2 displaced in Lakeside house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters are investigating a house fire that forced two people out of their home in Shreveport’s Lakeside neighborhood Wednesday evening.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, it happened at 2924 Harp Street at 4:44 p.m. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found a one-story wood-frame house with heavy smoke coming from the front and side of the home.

Firefighters were able to enter the house through the front door to extinguished the fire.

It took 26 firefighters just under 15 minutes to get the blaze under control. SFD says the home was moderately damaged.

The residents escaped the home unharmed. No injuries were reported.

