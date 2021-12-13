2 Haughton men killed in fiery East Texas crash

CARTHAGE, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – State police in Texas have identified the two Haughton men killed in a fiery three-vehicle crash early Saturday morning near Carthage.

According to the Texas DPS, 34-year-old Kaleb Hamby and 28-year-old Gabriel Webb were killed in the crash on State Hwy 315 just east of Carthage.

Troopers say Hamby and Webb were in a Toyota pickup truck stopped behind a Freightliner 18-wheeler waiting to turn onto County Road 106 around 5:22 a.m. when a Mack truck failed to stop and struck the pick-up truck from behind, causing it to slam into the 18-wheeler’s trailer and burst into flames.

Hamby and Webb were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Freightliner, Gregory Baulkman, 53, of Shreveport, was taken to UT-Health Carthage in stable condition The driver of the Mack truck, James Wilson, 34, of Savannah, GA, was also taken to UT-Health Carthage in stable condition.