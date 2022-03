SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTAL/KMSS) – Two men are critically injured after being hit by a car while unloading a motorcycle from a truck on the shoulder of Colquitt Road in South Shreveport Monday night.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. Police say the driver of the car said they did not see the men unloading the motorcycle.

Both victims were taken to Ochsner LSU Health in critical condition.

Police say the driver of the car was shaken up but not injured. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.