2 injured, one seriously, in Shady Grove house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two people were taken to Oschner LSU Health Tuesday evening after sustaining injuries in a fire in Shreveport’s Shady Grove neighborhood.

The Bossier City Fire Department were called to a fire at a home on the 1700 block of Allison Ave around 7:30 on Tuesday. Two people were taken to Oschner LSU Health Shreveport for injuries. One of the patient’s injuries are reported to be severe.

Bossier City Fire Department says the fire is now under control and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

