2 killed in crash involving motorcyle, truck, and car at Karnack intersection

Texas DPS is investigating a three-vehicle crash that took the lives of two people at a Karnack intersection Thursday night. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

KARNACK, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texas DPS is investigating a three-vehicle crash that took the lives of two people at a Karnack intersection Thursday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. near the Long Point Corner store at the intersection of FM 1989 and Hwy 9. The collision involved a car, a pickup truck, and a motorcycle. Troopers on the scene said one person died at the scene and a second died on the way to Oschner LSU Health Shreveport.

The victims have not been identified, and it is not clear whether anyone else was seriously injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.