BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights (HTOL) has announced two new cities as destinations for the 2022 season.

The organization announced during a news conference Thursday morning that Ruston and Logansport are the two newest destinations on the trail. The other current cities on the trail are Shreveport-Bossier, Minden, Natchitoches, Alexandria-Pineville, and Monroe-West Monroe, Louisiana.

“It’s very exciting to see the Holiday Trail of Lights continue to grow,” said HTOL Board Chairman and Marketing Director for Natchitoches CVB Kelli West. “The addition of Ruston and Logansport to our Christmas marketing materials will make the trail even more accessible and compelling to locals and visitors alike.”

The trail of lights can be experienced in one day or over a week. Visitors of each city are encouraged to see the brilliant downtown and neighborhood lights, dine at local restaurants, dance at the festivals, and shop.

HTOL is a marketing cooperative partnership between each city that was formed in 1992 to enhance the holiday experiences for locals, visitors, and group tours.

“For many of our destinations, the last quarter of the year, which takes place during the holiday months, typically sees lower visitation numbers. The Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights board works together to create a cohesive marketing strategy, on-site activations, and information hubs to present to visitors the amazing ways they can celebrate the holidays in this region of our state,” West said.

If people want to learn more about HTOL they can visit their website or follow the trail on Facebook or Instagram.