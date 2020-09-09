2 Texas women dead, 1 injured in car crash in DeSoto Parish, LSP investigating

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Lousiana State Police are investigating a car crash in DeSoto Parish that left two Texas women dead and another person injured after their SUV reportedly struck the rear-end of an 18-wheeler early Wednesday morning.

According to LSP, the fatal crash happened around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday on Louisiana Highway 765 near Marshall Road. When troopers arrived at the scene, they learned that the crash involved a 2017 International tractor-trailer and a 2017 Jeep SUV.

LSP says the 18-wheeler was stopped in the northbound travel lane of Louisiana Highway 765 preparing to make a right turn when the Jeep was traveling northbound on LA HWY 765 approaching the stopped tractor-trailer.

For reasons still under investigation, 27-year-old Julia Patton, the drive of the Jeep, failed to stop and struck the trailer’s rear bumper. Troopers say Patton and her front-seat passenger, 18-year-old Jaylie Gray of Galveston, Texas, were both unrestrained and suffered fatal injuries.

A third passenger in Patton’s SUV, who was also unrestrained, suffered from serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

LSP says toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.