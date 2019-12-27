2-year-old girl found unresponsive in bathtub identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has identified a toddler that died at a local hospital Thursday morning after she was found unresponsive in a bathtub.

According to the coroner’s office, 2-year-old Stariana Jones was found in the family’s bathtub in an apartment in the 9000 block of Youree Drive.

She was taken to Willis Knighton Pierremont Health Center were she died at 10:41 a.m. An autopsy has been ordered at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport to determine the cause of death.

Shreveport police say the incident and the child’s death are both under investigation.

