2019 bond proposal includes $20 million for new Shreveport police station

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The $220 million bond proposal for the City of Shreveport includes $20 million for a new police station.

The Shreveport City Council is expected to vote on the bond proposal on August 13.

In a Facebook post, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins said a new police station is a much-needed and long-overdue capital improvement project.

‘The existing central Police Station was constructed in 1956. It was designed to serve as City Hall and City Courts. The condition of the central Police Station has severely deteriorated over the last 63 years’ said Mayor Perkins.

Perkins says the new central Police Station proposed by the citizens’ bond committee is the best path forward for Shreveport Police.

Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond said the bond proposal is something that’s needed for the city.

‘This bond proposal is essential to providing adequate public safety facilities so that the men and women of the Shreveport Police Department can continue to provide the highest level of service and protection to the public we serve and to expand our footprint across the city’ said Chief Raymond.

If the council approves the bond proposal, it would appear on the November 16 ballot.

