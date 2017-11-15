2017 Global Strike Command Symposium is here in Shreveport

The Air Force holds its annual Global Strike Command Symposium in Shreveport. This is a big Airforce conference where experts get to share information about military readiness.
Teams from the command’s nine wings, as well as the Air Force Reserve and Air Combat Command, arrived in Shreveport-Bossier City for the symposium and official score posting and awards ceremony.
The symposium is part of the culmination of Global Strike Challenge, an annual event where the top security forces, maintainers, and missile and bomber crews compete to be recognized as the “best of the best” in their fields. Competition began in May, and ran through the summer.
LT. Colonel Ed Mendones, Air force global strike command Barksdale Airforce Base says, “it’s a joy to see young lieutenants and captains doing what their doing, same thing I did 18 years ago, watching the comradery, watching their competitive edge, and show casing their abilities.”
Day three of the symposium is tomorrow where the Secretary of the Airforce Heather Wilson will be speaking in one of the sessions.
