2017 Global Strike Command Symposium is here in Shreveport

JEFFERSON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The editor of an East Texas newspaper is calling a post written by Marion County Sheriff David McKnight on the sheriff's office Facebook page inappropriate, for apparently threatening the editor with arrest over a column calling for the relocation of a Confederate monument from the courthouse grounds.

The column, published Thursday morning by Jimplecute News Editor Bob Palmer, references the U.S. Marine Corps Commandant's order last week for the removal of "all Confederate-related paraphernalia" from Marine Corps installations in calling for Marion County to follow the Marine Corps' lead.