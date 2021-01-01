2020 ArkLaTex Year in Review: Beyond the protests, COVID, and crime

(KTAL/KMSS) – There is no question the biggest, most inescapable story in the ArkLaTex in 2020 was COVID-19 and the toll it has taken on our lives and livelihoods. The toll continues to rise, with more than 63,000 cases and 1,700 deaths reported since March.

Between pay cuts, layoffs, and furloughs as businesses struggle to stay afloat, the economic toll has been devastating for many.

Libbey Glass just shut down operations in Shreveport after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in June, blaming the pandemic for “exacerbating” declining demand in the company’s core markets. Diamond Jacks Casino liquidated everything in October after announcing it would not be reopening after the state’s mandatory shutdown. Local businesses and bars struggled with the restrictions, adjusting to delivery and takeout where they could, while others pushed back. Meanwhile, parents, teachers, and students got a crash course in remote learning, as schools shut down or moved to hybrid instruction.

Coronavirus restrictions ordered by Gov. John Bel Edwards in March required bars, gyms, and movie theaters to close and limited restaurants to delivery and takeout only. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

It was a year of big news that also included a divisive and contentious election and a wave of protests and racial reckoning spurred on by the deaths of Brianna Taylor and George Floyd. It all hit close to home even as it played out on the national stage, as multiple protests and demonstrations were held locally and intensified as the community called for justice in the deaths of two men who died in confrontations with Shreveport police. Some of those protests got heated but remained peaceful and the movement inspired people who want to lead positive change to create organizations like 45 Days of Action, featured in our Beyond the Protest series.

But there were other major stories that played out right here in our own backyards.

Severe weather took center stage for much of the year, thanks to the most active Atlantic hurricane season in history that brought two memorable hurricanes to the ArkLaTex. Hurricane Laura slammed the southwest Louisiana coast on August 27 as a Category 4 hurricane, one of the strongest storms ever to strike Louisiana. Laura maintained hurricane strength as it moved up I-49 into northwest Louisiana passing east of Shreveport. Over 100,000 SWEPCO customers lost power in the storm and many didn’t get it back for more than a week. Customers were without power during a heatwave that arrived immediately after the hurricane, prompting the National Weather Service to issue heat advisories daily. Hurricane Delta passed east of the ArkLaTex in early October, bringing rain and high wind but fewer impacts than Laura.

A historic and destructive hail storm in April brought tennis to baseball-sized hail to parts of the ArkLaTex, causing tens of millions of dollars in damage. The region had not seen hailstones that large in decades and will not likely see them again for a long time.

From East Texas to North Bossier, hail ranging from pea softball-sized fell in some areas on the night of Friday, April 24 as strong storms rolled through the ArkLaTex. (Photos, l to r: Legacy subdivision in Bossier City, courtesy Hannah Napier; Weavers Way in Bossier City, courtesy Angie Harmon Rushing; Linton Rd. in Benton, courtesy Vicky Vaughn)

The murder of 28-year-old Panola County Deputy Christopher Dickerson took place early on the morning of Christmas Eve 2019 and while his accused killer was captured later that day after a chase and crash in Shreveport, the case is still playing out months later. Gregory Newson, 47, pleaded not guilty in November to capital murder and aggravated assault charges and remains held on a $6 million bond in Gregg County Jail. If convicted, he faces life in prison or the death penalty.

Violent crime itself was an ongoing story in Shreveport in 2020. With at least 75 homicides as of December 31, the city is on track for a 79-percent increase over last year, when there were 42 homicides.

From the beating death of a 60-year-old Queensboro man in January and the shooting death of 19-month-old Kayson Wright in February to the shooting death of a 52-year-old man in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood in mid-December, Shreveport police were called to investigate an average of more than 6 homicides a month in 2020.

Among them was the drive-by shooting on I-220 that killed 17-year-old Green Oaks HS football player Minnion Jackson in late August. Three people have since been charged in connection with his murder and all remain behind bars since their indictments earlier this month.

Shreveport rapper Hurricane Chris, also known as Christopher Jerron Dooley, is free on bond and set for arraignment January 5 on a charge of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting in June of a man in the parking lot of a Hollywood Avenue convenience store.

Taniel Cole, 41, remains held on $5 million bond following his capture near the Alabama state line in Mississippi in August, ending a manhunt that started when he walked into the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport’s St. Mary Medical Center with a gun and shot a man in the leg. The wounded man was trying to protect Cole’s intended target – a woman whose child was receiving care at the medical center. Cole left and carjacked a woman who was just getting to work nearby. The shooting prompted a lockdown at the hospital and an intense search before the building was cleared.

Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond said in November that the increase in crime could be explained by a number of factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic. Raymond told the city council in December that the department remained nearly 100 officers short as he advocated for pay raises to help fill those spots and reduce turnover. After months of debate and setbacks, the council went on to approve four-percent pay raises for the city’s civil service personnel in the police and fire departments.

The surge in violent crime also prompted Mayor Adrian Perkins to join Raymond on a community outreach campaign that included going door-to-door in some of the hardest-hit neighborhoods.

2020 brought long-awaited closure for the family of a Barksdale Airman Joshua Kidd, who was fatally shot in his driveway two years ago. His killer, who was 17 at the time of the slaying, was sentenced December 15 to life in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

There were also stories of tragedy in 2020. A Shreveport nurse and mother of two died in a crash in East Texas. Her boyfriend was also killed in the crash. A Bossier native was hailed a hero after he died saving a group of kids while boating on Lake Texoma. And a wish for one last visit to a cabin in Broken Bow, Oklahoma was granted for an 11-year-old Dallas boy battling brain cancer gave the community a chance to welcome him with open arms and send him back home in spectacular fashion, just days before he passed away.

There was also controversy, such as the Captain Shreve cheerleader not allowed to return to her team because of her hair. And there was confusion, when a Northwood High School football player’s National Signing Day commitment to play for the SEC for a Division I school turned out to be a hoax.

One of the most popular stories of the year was our interview with a Shreveport mother was carrying twins when she experienced a rare phenomenon called ‘Vanishing Twin Syndrome,’ which left her surviving baby with amazing birthmark resembling his twin sister.

Shreveport also happens to be where the smallest-ever baby to be born and discharged from a hospital in Louisiana came into the world. Dionna Ambrielle Miracle Taylor was born at just 11 ounces. She ‘graduated’ from the NICU at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center in May, weighing a relatively whopping 4 pounds, 13 ounces.

Dionna Ambrielle Miracle Taylor’s birth is one for the record books. When she was born on January 27, 2020 at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport she weighed just 11 ounces, making her the smallest-ever baby to be born and discharged from a hospital in Louisiana. (Photo courtesy: Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport)

And then there was the search for the man caught on video diving into the aquarium at Bass Pro Shop in Bossier City in June. The store did not find the escapade as funny as the diver did, and neither did police. He was ultimately identified and charged with simple criminal property damage.

In spite of a year full of big and often dramatic stories, however, the single most-clicked story on ArkLaTexHomepage.com in 2020 was about changes to Lousiana’s SNAP benefits that went into effect in April under a new Trump administration rule, causing as many as 31,000 recipients to lose their benefits. More changes will be coming in February to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits schedule. The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services is beginning a three-month process of transitioning its SNAP schedule to distribute benefits more evenly throughout each month.