2020 Natchitoches Christmas Season kicks off next week, armbands on sale now

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – ​If you’re looking for a way to get into the holiday spirit the kickoff of the 2020 Natchitoches Christmas Season will help.

According to the Natchitoches Christmas Festival Committee, their proposed event plan to host the Natchitoches Christmas Season has been approved by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office and Louisiana Department of Health.

The 94th Annual Christmas Festival and Season will run from Nov. 21, 2020 through Jan. 6, 2021.

Here are some of the details and guidelines that are part of the plan approved by the Fire Marshal’s Office and LDH officials:

Armbands will be pre-sold ONLY on the website www.natchitocheschristmas.com beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9. A limited amount of 3000 armbands will be sold for each Saturday from Nov. 21 – Dec. 26.

Armbands are REQUIRED to enter the Riverbank area on Saturdays ONLY. Adults and children will be required to have an armband regardless of age. This year all armbands will be $10.

On Saturdays during the Season, Front St. will be closed to vehicular traffic but Armbands are NOT required to enter shops and restaurants on Front St.

Fireworks and live music will take place each Saturday during the Season.

Food vendors will be available on the Riverbank 7 days a week.

Masks and social distancing will be highly encouraged throughout the Season.

The schedule is currently being updated with further details and approved events.

