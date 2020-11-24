2020 USA Boxing National Championships in Shreveport-Bossier postponed due to COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The 2020 USA Boxing National Championships in Shreveport-Bossier have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

USA Boxing and the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission announced Tuesday that they have decided it’s in the best interest of the boxers, coaches, staff, volunteers, and the Shreveport-Bossier City community to postpone the 2020 USA Boxing National Championships from Dec. 5-12 to the first quarter of 2021.

Officials said the decision was not made lightly. After reviewing recommendations from the City of Shreveport, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, and the state government they felt it was in everyone’s best interest to postpone this event.

For more information, please visit https://www.teamusa.org/USA-Boxing/2020-National-Championships

Here is the letter released Tuesday by USA Boxing:

USA Boxing announced today the upcoming 2020 National Championships will be postponed until the first quarter of 2021 due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Through this challenging year USA Boxing has made all decisions based on three guiding principles;

The health and safety of our boxers, coaches, and officials The health and safety of administrators and USA Boxing staff Being responsible members of society to help battle COVID-19

Following these principles, USA Boxing was able to formally move #Back2Boxing on July 11. During the following months our Local Boxing Committee (LBC) Leaders, boxers, coaches and officials worked to cautiously and responsibly begin boxing at the local and regional levels following our guiding principles.

In September USA Boxing was forced to change the location of our Nationals after Hurricane Laura struck Lake Charles. USA Boxing quickly pivoted and partnered with the Louisiana Office of Tourism, the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission, and with Mayor Perkins, Mayor of Shreveport, all of whom opened their arms to host our 2020 National Championships.

COVID-19 has challenged our nation and our membership with illness and death but we continued to move forward like all great boxers. As we prepared for the 2020 National Championships, we again faced the uncertainty of COVID-19 and how it impacted our members and our nation.

“After speaking with our dedicated USA Boxing physicians and local health care professionals, as well as the Shreveport-Bossier government and the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission, we have all decided it is in the best interest and safety of our members and the Shreveport-Bossier community to postpone our 2020 National Championships until a later date,” stated Mike McAtee, USA Boxing Executive Director. “All parties agreed this decision is based on our three guiding principles and even though we have been knocked down by COVID-19, we are rising from the canvas to continue the fight. USA Boxing and our Louisiana partners are committed to a safe and successful National Championships in 2021. With that being said, again USA Boxing staff and our Louisiana partners are pivoting to provide a safe and successful event in early 2021.”

Because of the Thanksgiving Holiday and the changing COVID-19 landscape, USA Boxing is requesting our members to understand as we gather more information regarding tournament and membership registrations in the coming days.

USA Boxing is looking forward as we move into 2021 so we can support our LBC leaders regarding local, regional, and ultimately our National Championships in the first quarter 2021 in Shreveport. All participants that have registered for the December tournament will have their event registration for the new dates transferred.