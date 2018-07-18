21-year-old fatally stabbed by girlfriend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are calling it another case of domestic violence, this time claiming the life of a 21-year-old. Investigators say there was a known and documented history of violence between the couple involved in Tuesday’s deadly stabbing.

Around 2 p.m. Kenyon Williams was found dead in the parking lot of the Cambridge Court Apartments.

Jeanette Barnum says “It’s sad and I am so sorry that this had to happen to my goddaughter’s son.”

According to investigators, Williams had been stabbed once in the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbors say police were called out here a few days ago for a domestic situation.

“I understand about domestic violence, somebody going to get hurt sooner or later.”

Investigators confirm there was a physical altercation between Williams and his live-in girlfriend, 20-year-old Shameka Ellis, which lead to his death.

Ellis was taken to the Shreveport Police Department for questioning and was released. The investigation is ongoing.