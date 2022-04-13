SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Narcotics agents arrested a man on Monday after they say they found about $128,000 worth of illegal drugs in his car and home.

Hans Morris is charged with distribution of schedule II, possession of schedule II with intent to distribute, possession of schedule IV with intent to distribute, and possession of schedule I with intent to distribute after his arrest Monday afternoon.

Agents served a warrant to search the home on the 2800 block of Metal St. after Morris was arrested during a traffic stop. Agents say they found 14.8 grams of methamphetamine, 17.2 grams of Xanax, 4 methamphetamine tablets, 0.4 grams of crack cocaine, 2 dextroamphetamine, and 1.6 grams of marijuana in the car.

$218K worth of drugs were seized from a car and home in Shreveport. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

When they searched his home, police say they found packing material and a digital scale along with about 11,500 methamphetamine tablets, 2 pounds of methamphetamine, 2.5 ounces of powder cocaine, 475 grams of marijuana, 27 grams of Hydrocodone, and 11 grams of crack cocaine.

Morris was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.