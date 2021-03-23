2nd dose of Moderna vaccine offered to Marion County residents

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

JEFFERSON, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The second round of Moderna vaccine will soon be provided to residents in Marion County.

According to Marion County Judge Leward J. LaFleur, the Texas Department of State Health Services will be administering the second dose to people who received the first dose back on March 4.

Residents can get their second dose on Thursday, April 1 at the Jefferson Visitor and Convention Center on 305 E. Austin St. Your appointment time will be the same time you had when you received your first shot.

If you have any questions please call the Judge LaFleur’s office at (903) 665-3261.