2nd dose of Moderna vaccine offered to Marion County residents

JEFFERSON, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The second round of Moderna vaccine will soon be provided to residents in Marion County.
According to Marion County Judge Leward J. LaFleur, the Texas Department of State Health Services will be administering the second dose to people who received the first dose back on March 4.
Residents can get their second dose on Thursday, April 1 at the Jefferson Visitor and Convention Center on 305 E. Austin St. Your appointment time will be the same time you had when you received your first shot.
If you have any questions please call the Judge LaFleur’s office at (903) 665-3261.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.