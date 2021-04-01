3.0 magnitude earthquake felt in Blanchard

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck in North Caddo Parish early Thursday morning just west of Blanchard.

According to the United State Geological Survey, the earthquake happened around 2:30 a.m. The epicenter reported by USGS indicates it hit 3.4 miles west of Blanchard at a depth of about 5 miles.

That would place the center of the quake just northwest of Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park.

No damage or injuries have been reported, but USGS has gathered more than 20 “Did You Feel It” (DYFI) reports of weak to light intensity from Mooringsport, Haughton, and Shreveport to as far as way as Longview and Palestine in East Texas.