3.1 magnitude earthquake hits near Blanchard; second earthquake in 24 hours

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An earthquake struck the ArkLaTex Thursday evening just west of Blanchard in Caddo Parish, making it the second earthquake the region has witnessed in 24 hours.
Just before 8:00 p.m., the U.S. Geological Survey reported a 3.1 tremor about 6 miles west of Blanchard near Longwood.
A 2.5 magnitude earthquake struck in Harrison County early Thursday morning near Karnack and Uncertain, Texas, and Mooringsport, La.
Both earthquakes come two weeks after a 3.0 magnitude shook the area on Thursday, April 1 around 2:30 a.m. It was about three miles from Blanchard and 12 miles from Shreveport.
