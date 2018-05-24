3 adults, 1 teen charged in connection with multiple car burglaries, thefts

Bossier City Police have secured arrest warrants for four people in connection with several recent vehicle burglaries and two stolen vehicle cases.

Those warrants charge the following suspects with eight counts of simple burglary and two counts of theft of a motor vehicle:

Patrick Seamster, 23, of Shreveport

Devon Price, 18, of Shreveport

Jacorey Vinson, 21, of Shreveport

15-year old male of Shreveport

All four are charged in connection with eight vehicle burglaries and for stealing two motor vehicles on May 21, 2018.

The crimes occurred in the Golden Meadows and River Bend neighborhoods in south Bossier City.

Detectives say their investigation involving these suspects remains ongoing and additional charges are possible as the foursome are considered suspects in other similar cases that occurred in Bossier City recently.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these suspects who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100.