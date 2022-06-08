BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three people are facing criminal charges in Bossier Parish following an undercover investigation of store clerks selling alcohol to underage buyers.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives investigated the Shed Road Mini Mart on Tuesday after receiving a tip that a store clerk was selling alcohol to underage people.

When detectives arrived at the store, they say they saw 18-year-old Dajerrion Rayson handing a bottle of alcohol he just purchased to another underage person outside the store. Rayson was arrested by summons and charged with one count of purchasing alcohol for a minor.

Detectives then went into the store and arrested the store clerk, 34-year-old Mohammed Abdulqader. He was arrested by summons and charged with two counts of selling alcohol to a minor.

In another investigation at the Chevron Gas station in the 3800 block of Industrial Drive, detectives arrested 34-year-old Leeteesha Walker by summons. She was charged with one count of selling alcohol to a minor.

The Valero on Industrial Drive and the Food Mart on Swan Lake Road were also investigated but detectives say they found those two stores to be in compliance.

Rayson, Abdulqader, and Walker are all booked into Bossier Maximum Security Prison.