3 Bossier City men arrested for East Texas double murder

Three Bossier City men are behind bars for a double murder in East Texas and authorities are on the hunt for a fourth suspect.

Tuesday morning 21-year-old Marlon L. Kelly, 20-year-old Mose Dandrew Smith and 21-year-old Cartrell Williamson, surrendered to investigators at the Panola County Sheriff’s Office.

Kelly, Smith and Williamson were wanted in connection with the July 28 shooting deaths of Shayla Carson and Dalton Berry in DeBerry, Texas.

Each of the three men has been charged with two counts of murder.

Detectives are currently looking for a fourth suspect in the murders.

