3 escape house fire in the Greenway Park subdivision

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters are investigating a house fire that forced a family of three out of their home in Shreveport’s Broadmoor neighborhood Tuesday evening.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, firefighters received a call about a one-story house being on fire in the 3700 block of Greenway Place around 4:14 p.m.

The homeowner was at home at the time and reported smelling smoke coming from the rear of the house. Firefighters from Station 10 arrived at the scene within 4 minutes and reported smoke coming from the attic.

Firefighters say when they entered the home, they discovered that the fire was inside the attic and in order to get to the blaze, SFD crews had to cut a hole in the ceiling.

It took 25 firefighters and 8 fire units about 22 minutes to get the flames under control. SFD says the roof of the home was heavily damaged and the interior was also damaged by smoke. Residents of the home said they had working smoke detectors.

There were no injuries reported, and all three residents remained unharmed.

