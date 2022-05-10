COTTON VALLEY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two of the three men injured in an explosion and flash fire at a Cotton Valley propane distribution site Monday remain in critical condition.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. at an Aeropres site off of old Highway 7 just south of Cotton Valley.

Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker has identified the three injured men as Reagan Hardaway of Shonagloo, Chancey Hawk of Minden, and Daniel Payne of Minden. All were rushed to the burn care center at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport for their injuries.

Parker says Hardaway suffered the most serious injuries, with burns over at least 65% of his body, but Hawk was also very seriously injured and Payne suffered second-degree burns across 40% of his body, including on his back, shoulders, and face.

Both Hardaway and Hawk remain in critical condition, according to Ochsner LSU Health. Payne is listed in serious condition.

“This is just a terrible incident,” Parker said Tuesday. “Right now, now we’re doing all we can for the families, we’re lifting them up in prayer.”

The men were working to fill up a propane tank on a truck when the explosion and fire happened.

The Louisiana State Police Emergency Services Unit, which handles hazardous materials and explosives, is investigating.