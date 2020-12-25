3 Marshall teens arrested, accused after vandalizing store in E. Texas on Christmas Day

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK/KTAL/KMSS) – Three Marshall teens have been arrested for allegedly vandalizing and attempting to breaking into a business in East Texas early Friday morning.

According to the Marshall Police Department, officers were alerted by an alarm call just after 6:00 a.m. at a business on Victory Drive. When police arrived at the scene, they found a shattered window, a young burglar inside the store, and a car that attempted to leave the scene.

Three young burglars were locked up in connection to the burglary. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.