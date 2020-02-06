3 minors arrested in connection with incident at Many HS

MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three minors have been arrested in connection with an incident involving students at Many High School in late January and more arrests are expected.

That’s according to Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Joe Dewil, who said that the sheriff’s office cannot release the names, ages, or charges of those arrested because the case involves minors. Dewil did confirm that the minors were booked into the Ware Youth Correctional Facility in Coushatta on Tuesday.

In addition to Many police and the sheriff’s office, the Louisiana State Police are leading the investigation, which is not uncommon in cases of this nature that involve minors and incidents happening on school grounds.

Dewil says the investigation is ongoing and that more arrests are anticipated.

The Sabine Parish school district has not released details surrounding the nature of the incident but says it involves students. A statement released Monday states that the school district is cooperating with local law enforcement and stresses that student safety remains a priority. The school district also said that disciplinary action will be taken against “all persons who are found to have been involved in the incident.”

