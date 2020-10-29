Tracking COVID-19

3 Sabine Parish schools close after students, teachers test positive for COVID-19

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Three schools in Sabine Parish have closed after several students and teachers tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Sabine Parish Schools, starting Thursday, Oct. 29 Zwolle Elementary School, Zwolle High School and Florien High School will be shut down through Tuesday, Nov. 3 to slow the spread of COVID-19.

These days will count as Virtual Instruction and assignments will be sent through Google Classroom.

Students will return to school on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Here is the letter Superintendent Dr. Sara Ebarb sent to parents:

