SPRINGHILL, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A three-year-old child was struck by a vehicle and killed in Webster Parish early Friday afternoon.

Details on this developing story are limited, but it reportedly happened on Hwy 371 south of Springhill.

Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker confirmed the child’s death and says Louisiana State Police are investigating.

While details are limited at this point, Parker said it has been difficult for deputies responding to the tragic scene and his prayers go out to the child’s family.