3-year old recovering after being run over twice by Dad’s truck

HAYNESVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Haynesville couple is calling their daughter’s recovery a miracle after the toddler was run over twice in their driveway earlier this week.

It happened on Easter Sunday, April 4 at the Garretts home in Haynesville. 3-year-old Abby Garrett and her dad Dillion Garrett were cleaning up after a family function and Dillion says he thought his daughter went inside of their home to take a bath.

“I immediately started backing up…it was just a split second, she would have had to come back outside,” said Dillion Garrett.

“I didn’t know it was her at the time. We had just put a lift kit on our truck so I thought something had been missed up with it or something. I felt it go up and then I put it back in gear and I went back forward. I was like something is wrong with that.”

Abby’s Mom, Faith, was inside and she was taking a shower when she heard her husband holler outside.

“I ran outside and I could see her laying on the ground for just a second right before we picked her up,” said Faith.

“I immediately knew what had happened.”

Faith says in those moments she had to control herself to get help for her daughter, who was unresponsive.

“I freaked out and started hollering and she got on the phone with 911,” said Dillion.

EMS was called and Abby was airlifted to a local hospital for attention. The impact from the truck fractured Abby’s pelvis and bruised her lungs and liver. She spent four days in the hospital and was released Wednesday.

Doctors said she is to have a full recovery but she can’t walk for 6-weeks and require physical therapy training on how to walk again. Her family said she’s a miracle and the support from the community is overwhelming.

“When they come together in the way that they have it is just, it will blow you away. We’re really grateful for everybody. We’ve had so many people donate that we don’t even know who they are,” Faith said as she wiped tears from her eyes.

“I ain’t never had a miracle happen until now. I just look at everything different now, everything is just different,” Dillion said as he tried holding back tears.

After Abby’s accident, the family created a GoFundMe account in her honor to help with her recovery. If you would like to help donate click here.

Abby’s parents said any money left over will go towards her college fund.