318 Restaurant Kicks Off

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, LA – 318 Restaurant Week, an initiative launched in 2016 by the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau and its partners, returns March 13-17, 2018. More than 35 restaurants throughout Shreveport and Bossier City will offer $10 lunch specials and $20 dinner specials throughout the week and five restaurants will host special, one-night-only dining experiences in partnership with local social media influencers.

One-night-only dining experiences for 318 Restaurant Week 2018 will include: Libations and Hip Hop: 10 Cocktail Commandments, 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 13 at Parish Taceaux with host Jada Durden; Riverview with a Skinny Twist, 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 14 at Riverview Restaurant and Brewhouse with host Shelly Redmond; Wing Taxi’s Snake Venom Combo Challenge, 7 p.m., Thursday, March 15 at Wing Taxi Lakeshore with host Chris Jay and emcee Christopher Louis Wilson; Classic Dining at Ernest’s Orleans, 6 p.m., Friday, March 16 at Ernest’s Orleans Restaurant; and All This Soul, 7 p.m., Saturday, March 17 at Wine Country Bistro with host Sylvester Marshall. For a complete description of each event or to purchase tickets in advance, visit www.318restaurantweek.com. Space is limited for each of the one-night-only events and advance ticket purchase is required in most instances.



The public can sign up to receive regular announcements and news updates from 318 Restaurant Week organizers by visiting www.318restaurantweek.com and selecting “Get Updates.” The public can also enter to win $100 in gift cards from a variety of local restaurants by visiting the website. Regular updates from 318 Restaurant Week organizers and participating restaurants will also be shared on Facebook at www.facebook.com/318restaurantweek. Diners who take part in 318 Restaurant Week festivities are encouraged to share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #Eat318.



For more information on planning a visit to Shreveport-Bossier, including information on hotels, attractions, restaurants and events, visit www.shreveport-bossier.org or call 800-551-8682.