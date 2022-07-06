BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A building contract was awarded by a Naval engineering command to build a new east gate on Barksdale Air Force Base.

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast awarded a $36 million construction contract on June 30 to RQ Construction, LLC, from Carlsbad, California.

The new gate will be built on the north side of BAFB that provides a new point of entry for personnel, visitors, and deliveries. The new gate will also connect with the I-220/I-20 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange Access Project that is expected to complete construction in October of 2022.

“The new Gate construction will allow the gate to get out of the runway clear zone, provide access to the East Reservation, and to more efficiently handle high volumes of traffic,” said Resident Officer in Charge of Construction (ROICC) Lt. Kevin Dorian.

BAFB currently has three gates around the main part of base and NAVFAC says they do not currently provide adequate access to the East Reservation, which has housing, recreational centers, and over 9,000 acres of potential development.

The gate project is expected to be completed in December of 2025.