4 jailed for stealing thousands of dollars from local convenience store

Four men were arrested for stealing over $11,000 through fraudulent money order transactions.

The Caddo Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the owners of Super S convenience store on Roy Rd. earlier this month after they realized the store had not taken in enough cash to account for the amount of money orders that had been sold.

After an investigation, it was determined that a store employee, 20-year-old Albert Taylor, had given money orders to friends, often for several hundred dollars each, but only received a few dollars at a time in exchange.



Albert Taylor

Investigators said the thefts had been ongoing since February while money orders were given away in increments of $400 to $900. The total amount stolen from the business was more than $11,200.



Quincy J. Armstrong, 22, George Devlynn Washington, 19, and Rayfield J. Washington, 22, were identified as receiving money orders from Taylor.

All four men were arrested booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for theft.

Quincy Armstrong

George Washington

Rayfield Washington