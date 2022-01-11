4 new deaths bring Caddo COVID-19 toll to 1,000

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish has reached a grim milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic, logging a total of 1,000 deaths since the first two COVID-19 fatalities were reported in late March 2020.

The updated toll comes with four new deaths in the parish reported to the Louisiana Department of Health Tuesday. Of the 1,540 new cases reported in Northwest Louisiana, 641 were in Caddo Parish, bringing the total cases reported in the case since the first case was confirmed on March 14, 2020, to 51,919.

Another 411 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Bossier Parish Tuesday, where a total of 416 deaths have been attributed to the coronavirus.

Statewide, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 12,494 new cases and 29 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 949,941 and the total number of deaths to 15,102.

Hospitalizations increased by 111 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 12 as of Tuesday, bringing the total to a three-month high of 1,905, with 98 on ventilators.

To learn about vaccination sites near you, call Louisiana’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 855-453-0774. For a list of locations near you, visit https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine or text your ZIP code to GETVAX (438829) in English or VACUNA (822862) in Spanish. To find a COVID-19 test site near you, call 211 or visit ldh.la.gov/covidtesting.