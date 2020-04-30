4-year-old boy killed in Hope house fire

HOPE, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A four-year-old boy was killed in fire that destroyed a Hope, Arkansas home Wednesday evening.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 800 block of West 7th Street, according to fire officials.

Other family members in the home were able to escape, but the child was unable to get out. According to the police chief, family members tried to go back inside but were unable to reach him.

A neighboring home was also damaged by the heat from the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

