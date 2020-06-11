414 Sam’s Town casino employees on notice for potential layoffs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Hundreds of casino employees in Shreveport-Bossier have been notified of the possibility of layoffs amid uncertainty about how much longer restrictions ordered to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be in place and how long it will take to recover from the economic fallout.

Many of those employees remain on furlough as Louisiana finishes its first week in Phase 2 of reopening, which eased restrictions on churches and businesses and allowed maximum occupancy to increase from 25 to 50 percent.

Under state law, employers are required to provide notice 60 days in advance of covered plant closings and covered mass layoffs through Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notices.

Boyd Gaming issued a WARN notice last week for 414 employees of Sam’s Town Casino, but the company says that does not necessarily mean they will all be laid off.

While we have been able to reopen Sam’s Town, we continue to operate under significant restrictions. In addition, it is very difficult to predict how long it will take for our business to recover to normal levels. While we are trying to be as transparent as possible with our team members, we cannot determine at this time exactly how many team members will be recalled to work, and how many will need to be laid off. As a result, in accordance with applicable laws, we provided notice to a portion of our workforce of the possibility for layoffs. The number cited in the letter refers to the total number of team members who received that notice, but we have made no final decisions regarding the number of layoffs that will be necessary. While we deal with this uncertainty, we empathize with our furloughed team members and understand the difficulties they face. Accordingly, we notified furloughed team members that we will continue paying 100% of their benefit premiums through July 31. As the situation continues to evolve and we learn more, we will continue to provide updates to our team members. Statement from Boyd Gaming

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Sam’s Town employed about 1,500 in Shreveport.

Other local casinos have issued similar WARN notices in April, including Harrah’s Louisiana Downs and Horseshoe in Bossier City.

DiamondJacks in Bossier City also issued a WARN Notice affecting 349 employees on May 15. That’s the day the company announced it would not reopen after the state’s mandated closure period concludes, citing business circumstances caused by the unexpected impact of the coronavirus.

