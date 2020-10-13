SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 4th Annual Back the Badge honors first responders across the ArkLaTex with lunch Monday morning.

This was a free event hosted at ranchland uniforms in Bossier City. Lunch was provided by Mcalister’s Deli. Everyone received a sack lunch and entered raffles for prizes. One teenager even donated homemade treats like brownies and cookies.

“After everything that they do, I thought that it was something little that I could do to show how much they mean to the community,” Sarah Roppolo, Child volunteer.

Dozens of first responders were in attendance: police, sheriff’s, firefighters, and EMT.

“It’s a great experience. It’s nice to know that the community still cares. I think as officers we give a lot to ourselves to try and improve our communities and it’s nice to know that they still care about us,” said Roy Proctor, Bossier City Marshall’s Office.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.