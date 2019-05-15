5 cups of coffee a day is “perfect” amount for health

A study published in the American Journal of Nutrition reveals researchers have found what they believe to be the exact amount of coffee for peak health benefits.

Their results state that the “perfect” amount of coffee is five cups a day.

Benefits of drinking five cups per day included reducing the risk of stroke, heart failure, and helping live longer.

Researchers warn against going past the five cups a day, with six or more cups a day citing negative cardiovascular health with the risk of heart disease increasing by 22 percent.