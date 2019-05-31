5 teens arrested for multiple burglaries in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — Five teenagers have been charged in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries in the Texarkana area.

The burglaries took place around 5 a.m. Wednesday, May 29 in Oak Hollow Place.

Someone called 911 to report a group of males walking around looking in vehicles parked in the area. The caller also gave dispatchers a description of the suspects’ vehicle.

A short time later police located the suspect vehicle at the intersection of Ramble Wood and Trinity Blvd.

TAPD also received several 911 calls of vehicle burglary and theft from the area where the incident began in the Woodline Addition.

Officers finally caught up with the five teenagers, ages 15-17 and arrested them. They were all charged with 8 counts of vehicle burglary and property theft.

