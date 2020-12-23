                                     
Family escapes unharmed after autistic boy alerts mom that Shreveport home was on fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport family escapes unharmed after a 5-year-old boy with autism alerts his mother about a fire inside their home.

The blaze broke out shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Robinson Place in the Highland neighborhood.

According to the mother, Jessica Green, her young son woke her up to let her know the house was on fire.

Green and her two children were able to get out of the house safely.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

