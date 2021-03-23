5-year-old child hit by stray bullet in Shreveport weekend shooting dies

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 5-year-old child that was hit by a “stray” bullet in a weekend Shreveport shooting has died.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, the shooting happened just after 12 p.m. on Saturday when a “stray bullet” went into a Super 8 Hotel room in the 4900 block of Monkhouse hitting the child and mother.

The shooter identified as 33-year-old Joseph Lee Smith was arrested and taken into custody Sunday in Longview, Texas.

SPD contacted Longview Police Department officers who were able to make contact with Smith and take him into custody. He was booked into the Gregg County Jail as a fugitive. His extradition back to Shreveport is pending.