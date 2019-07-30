5 years and still no answers on vacant shopping center

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s been five years since 10 businesses located at the Bayou Walk shopping center were told to pick up and leave.

“We’ve been told that it’s been put up for auction and it’s been sold, Mary Alice Templeton says.

The property was deemed structurally unsound in 2014 and signs remain up, declaring it a public danger.

City Councilman Grayson Boucher says property standards has been called out to the vacant site.

“There’s nothing right now that’s in violation of any city ordinance.”

Boucher has been communicating with the city engineer and public works. He’s been told there’s litigation surrounding the property and it being in foreclosure, so there won’t be a quick fix.

“As long as they meet the standards of the city and there’s no real physical deterioration of the building, other than not looking good, there’s not much we can do.”

Templeton is the president of University Terrace’s neighborhood association and she’s concerned about the impact this will have on property values.

“We would like to see new businesses. The center reconstructed, so it’s safe and new tenants moving into this space.”

She hopes things get back to what they once were, sooner than later.

“Every one of these spaces were leased at one point and time and it was an active, vibrant shopping center. That’s what we would like to see. We would like to see it brought up to standard. Torn down and rebuilt.”

Monday afternoon we reached out to the city engineer and Metropolitan Planning Commission, for answers regarding the property’s owner. We’re hoping to have some additional information later this week.

