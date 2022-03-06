CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An early Sunday afternoon fire caused heavy damages to a south Caddo Parish home, but residents were not inside the residence.

Although the home in the 200 block of An Ln was outside Shreveport’s city limits, Shreveport firefighters joined Caddo Fire District No. 5 firefighters in battling the blaze.

Shreveport Fire Department EMS Supervisor Pamela Mackey said SFD and Caddo Fire District No. 5 had a mutual aid agreement in which firefighters from the departments help on another when requested.

Firefighters responded to reports of the fire just before 1:15 Sunday, and firefighters arrived in around five minutes and saw heavy smoke coming from the side and roof of the home.

They were able to bring the fire under control at 1:44 p.m., but not before the 50-year-old home was severely damaged.

No cause of the fire has been determined, but fire investigators are on the scene.