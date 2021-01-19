500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine coming to Harrison Co., vaccination clinic held this week

FILE – This May 4, 2020, file photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, shows the first patient enrolled in Pfizer’s COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. The German pharmaceutical company BioNTech and its U.S. partner Pfizer say they have submitted an application for conditional approval of their coronavirus vaccine with the European Medicines Agency. (Courtesy of University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP, File)

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Five hundred doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine will be arriving this week in Harrison County.

The Marshall-Harrison County Health District is partnering with The City of Marshall, Harrison County, East Texas Baptist University Nursing Department, and Panola College Nursing Department to hold a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic.

The coronavirus vaccination clinic will take place on Thursday, Jan. 21, and Friday, Jan. 22 by appointment only at the Marshall Convention Center on 2501 E End Blvd S.

Residents who fall into Phase 1A and 1B as defined by the Texas Department of State Health Services are eligible to receive vaccines. Please visit https://www.dshs.texas.gov to find out if you can get the vaccination.

HOW TO REGISTER FOR THE VACCINE:

Pre-registration is REQUIRED and can be done online at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/MHCHD to secure their vaccination appointment. ⁠ You can also go https://mhchd.org/ and click on the sign up for a COVID 19 Vaccine link.

IMPORTANT REMINDERS

By signing up for the vaccine, you are securing a time slot to receive the vaccine the first dose of the Moderna vaccine, (1) per person, per vaccine dose.

Before arrival for your vaccination, please print out and complete the required forms per Sign Up Genius email. * If you do not have a printer, documents will be available upon arrival. Computer access is open at the Marshall Public Library at 300 N. Alamo Blvd if you do not have internet available.

Phase 1A individuals must present a current badge or other agency identification, and Phase 1B individuals must submit a valid form of state-issued identification card.

Face coverings will be required to enter the building.

You will be required to stay for observation of 15-30 minutes after your vaccination.

The Marshall-Harrison County Health District is working with DSHS on securing more vaccine each week and will notify the public of available vaccine clinics in the future.

Vaccine supply is still limited but new shipments of vaccine will arrive in Texas each week.

The Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Locations map shows the locations where vaccine has been sent. It will be updated weekly after the new shipments of vaccine have been shipped out to vaccine providers.

You can visit https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/corona…/immunize/vaccine.aspx to get more information about where the vaccine is available in your area.