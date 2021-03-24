500 J & J COVID-19 vaccines will soon arrive in Marion County

JEFFERSON, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Marion County residents will soon have another option when it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
Marion County Judge Leward J. Lafleur announced Wednesday that Marion County will be receiving 500 Johnson & Johnson vaccines on April 8.
You can self register for the J & J vaccine on the county’s website at www.co.marion.tx.us.
You can also call Judge Lafleur’s office at (903) 665-3261 and leave your name and number. Your information will be turned over to the Texas Department of Emergency Management to schedule appointments. All appointments will be scheduled by TDEM on Monday, April 5.
